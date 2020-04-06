Warwick police warn criminals are taking advantage of crisis

KEEP SAFE: Online security is more important now than ever before warns Warwick Police.

WARWICK residents are connecting digitally in the time of coronavirus but according to Warwick police, the digital change coincides with a rise in online crime.

According to Senior Constable Kirsty Moore, scammers were taking advantage of the crisis to scheme vulnerable people out of cash.

“If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Don’t make hasty purchases, take time to think about it before you commit,” she said.

Just last week, Assumption College reported a scam which asked parents to pay to set up their children’s online teaching program.

On March 20, Scamwatch said they’d had 94 reports of coronavirus scams since the state of the year but that numbers were steadily increasing.

Snr Constable Moore advised the public to only pay attention to official sources, such as World Health Organisation or Queensland Health and to update digital security if necessary.

“We ask that people do not respond to unsolicited calls or messages asking for your personal details or asking to confirm bank details. Do not click on links in emails or messages or open attachments from people/organisations you don’t know,” she said.

“Take the time to check your computer security and update if required.”

With more people working from home, Snr Constable Moore also advised residents not to be careless with home security just because they were there.

“People need to continue to keep their property secure, this has always been the case,” she said.

“Don’t become complacent.

“Keep your house and car secure, lock doors and windows and don’t leave valuables in your car.”

Warwick police said they had not seen an increase in crimes such as vandalism, following one criminologist’s claim people would turn to petty crime as to financial hardship worsened.

Snr Constable Moore said police had been “proactive” with patrols since the crisis started.

“Police will continue to keep the community safe and will be responding to calls for service as they present,” she said.

“We ask that if people do not need police to attend immediately they call Policelink 131 444.”