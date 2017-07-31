Warwick preppies plant seeds for the future

SOTE prep and Year 1 students get their hands dirty for Tree Day (back) Adele Leslie, William Fern, Grace Kelly, Jordy Sanderson, Cameron Sternsdorf from Black Toyota, (front) Teacher Sharman Parsons, Belle McGaw, Roman Jennings, Chloe Caton and Libby Fraser.

IN A show of environmental solidarity, Black Toyota and The School of Total Education joined forces on Friday for Schools Tree Day.

Now in its 22nd year, National Tree Day has seen more than 3.8 million people plant over 23 million trees and plants.

Each year, around 200 000 Australian school students participate in a special National Tree Day event designed just for children - Schools Tree Day.

The initiative is sponsored by Toyota and Black Toyota guest experience and marketing manager Cameron Sternsdorf said tree day was something they enjoyed doing every year.

"We are dedicated to doing our bit to help look after the environment,” Mr Sternsdorf said.

"We're a car manufacturer so obviously we do whatever we can to keep our carbon footprint as low as possible.

"And it's a great chance to get involved with the community and give something back.”

Excited SOTE students from Prep to Yearr 6 were given National tree Day t-shirts, some gardening gloves and pulled out of the classroom to down and dirty in the name of getting back to nature.

Prep and Year 1 teacher Nadia Gaffney said she had been talking to the kids about the environment in the lead up to the day.

"We've been learning about trees and nature and how and why it's all so important to us,” she said.

"The kids have been excited all morning - it's something a bit different in their day too, they can get out and play in the dirt and they all understand what they're doing and why they're doing it.

"They are excited about getting to keep the t-shirts and gloves as well.

"They can't wait to get home to keep using them.”

Mr Sternsdorf said SOTE had been very receptive when approached about taking part in Tree Day this year.

"They were immediately happy to take part and very supportive of the whole idea,” he said.

"We've already planted around 40 plants with the Prep and Year 1 students,” he said.

"We'll have planted a couple of hundred at least by the end of the day. The plants were bought from Warwick's Gardens Galore and some were also propagated by SOTE groundsman Robbie Quinton.”