Warwick prime lambs to sell a treat

A NEW selling arena has arrived in time for the prime lamb sale this Friday.

Chief steward of the prime lamb competition Glen Whitton said volunteers helped put together the new arena, donated by Chris and Gerard O'Leary from CG Welding, at the weekend.

Mr Whitton said 100 lambs or more were expected in the contest.

"Entries will close on Wednesday (tomorrow) so we're expecting strong entries as usual,” he said.

"They'll all have to be penned by 9am for the judging to commence at 9.30am on Friday, ahead of the sale at 2pm.

"Greg Carey from Carey Bros will be our judge this year for our six classes.

"We've built up this new selling arena down at the showgrounds, mostly so people can see a bit more of what's going on.”

The six classes are pen of three lambs shorn and unshorn, and single lambs shorn or unshorn in light (42-47kg) and heavy (47-55kg) classes.

A supreme champion lamb will also be selected from the six classes, with a sash and trophy donated by Rose City Wool and Skins.

"The champion single lambs and pens always demand a premium and certainly fetch high prices,” Mr Whitton said.

For more information and entry forms, go to warwickshowandrodeo .com.au or phone 46619060 by tomorrow.