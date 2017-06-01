Warwick principal flies his own path

THE PRINCIPAL: Michael Freudigmann was once called "too dumb to learn maths".

FINDING a school principal with a pilot's licence might be a bit of a rarity, but in Michael Freudigmann's case it was a love that began while he himself was in high school.

Today Mr Freudigmann sits at the helm of Warwick Christian College rather than a commercial airliner.

"To be honest, I've let my licence lapse,” he said.

"My wife Patricia has encouraged me to renew it but I don't have as much time these days.

"And we have six kids so I'd need a pretty big plane.”

Mr Freudigmann said he took aviation as a subject at Kelvin Grove High School.

"It was an additional subject,” he said.

"It was done on top of the traditional six senior subjects.

"But I loved it and wanted to become a commercial pilot.”

As it turns out, after graduating high school MrFreudigmann studied business management and law before taking a job in planning and strategy with the Queensland police.

"I did that for a few years and completed an IT degree during that time,” he said.

"Then life took a slight detour.

"I got married and decided to do a teaching degree.”

Mr Freudigmann explained the reason behind the switch as a need to be proactive.

"With the police I was mainly fixing issues after they'd occurred,” he said.

"I figured with kids you have the chance to set them on the right before they have issues that need to be fixed.”

To date, Mr Freudigmann has taught at nine schools in Queensland, including Warwick State High School where he ended his tenure as head of maths.

This is impressive considering his Year 3 teacher once told him he was "too dumb to learn maths”.

"Now I have postgraduate qualifications in maths,” MrFreudigmann said.

"That comment was a pivotal moment for me.

"Hard work and effort can allow you to overcome many things.”

After a short stint in Cunnamulla in a deputy principal role, MrFreudigmann returned to Warwick and applied for the open principal position at Warwick Christian College.

"The kids here are great, and I love working with the staff,” he said.

"Warwick is a great town with everything we need and we're content here - mykids certainly want to stay.

"I thought the jumpers on the trees was a bit weird at first but it's grown on me - it's nice.”