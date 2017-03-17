30°
Warwick promotion push vandalised

Sophie Lester
| 16th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
DISAPPOINTED: Robert Eastwell and Graham Buchner are disappointed that vandals damaged an LED display promoting Warwick events. INSET: Mr Buchner shows what he thinks may have been used to damage the sign.
DISAPPOINTED: Robert Eastwell and Graham Buchner are disappointed that vandals damaged an LED display promoting Warwick events. INSET: Mr Buchner shows what he thinks may have been used to damage the sign.

AN EFFORT to promote local events in the Rose City has been quashed by vandals.

Warwick citizen of the year Graham Buchner said an LED sign he rented from Hire Solutions to spruik the Warwick Show had been damaged at the weekend.

Mr Buchner said it appeared someone had ripped a plastic road marker with reflective strip from the ground and used it to smash the sign positioned on the side of the highway at the Collegians Football ground.

Hire Solutions owner Robert Eastwell said the damage to the LED display was estimated at $1200 for parts alone.

"I'm disappointed that we have people who have nothing better to do than damage things to no one's benefit,” Mr Buchner said.

"I hired the sign at my own expense to help publicise the 150th Warwick Show for three weeks and I've got the polocrosse and rock swap up there at the moment as well.

"I thought it was a good spot for people to be able to see it driving into town along the highway and operating 24 hours a day.

"I got a few calls on Monday to say it wasn't working properly, but it wasn't the sign.

"Someone had come along and smashed it, probably on Sunday night, and Robert's now reported the damage to the police.”

Mr Buchner said he was upset by the damage, but still hoped other community groups would take up the display to promote local events.

"With the number of people who called me to tell me something was wrong it's obvious people are looking at it,” he said.

"Where it is at the moment is the best spot for people coming through town to see it.

"The football club is allowing us to have it here, rather than getting permission from Main Roads if we had it further into town.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  crime vandalism warwick community warwick people

Defaced sign disappoints well-known volunteer

