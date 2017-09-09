Warwick pub club joins fight for little Malakhai

GENEROUS SPIRIT: Stockyard Hotel social club president Steve Hausfeld and pub owner Ann Smith present Cassie Lamos (centre) with $1000 to help with expenses for her terminally ill son Malakhai.

TOUCHED by the story of young boy with an incurable disease, a group of kind-hearted Warwick pub patrons has banded together to make life a little easier for his family.

Members of the Stockyard Hotel Social Club this week presented Cassie Lamos with a cheque for $1000, funds they'd raised after reading the August 30 story in the Daily News about her 13-month-old son, Malakhai, and his battle with Niemann-Pick Type A.

Publican Ann Smith said she had been touched by the story.

Malakhai Riley front page August 30, 2017. Jonno Colfs

"We're always raising funds with our patrons to give to local organisations and worthy causes and as soon as I saw that I thought 'that's who we can donate to next'," she said.

"It's a horrible thing for Cassie to go through, as well as her young family and it tugged at my heartstrings.

"I've been blessed with two wonderful kids and they've each had two beautiful kids of their own, so to imagine what Cassie must be feeling was hard."

Mrs Smith said she hoped the donation would ease the burden a little.

"Whatever they need it for," she said.

"To pay rent or to buy fuel, for medical expenses or just to enjoy the moments they have, it doesn't matter."

Miss Lamos said the funds would go toward a range of things.

"It'll go towards any medical expenses or physio equipment we need at home to keep Malakhai's strength up," she said.

"There's a chance we'll need a special pram to get him around in and there's probably lots more things that will pop up as well.

"And anything that's left will need to be put aside for the sad fact that at some point we'll have to organise a funeral."

Social club president Steve Hausfeld said Mrs Smith had showed members the story at a recent social club meeting.

"When we get a bit of money together we're always looking for someone to donate it to," he said.

"And this was just perfect, a young Warwick mum facing some real struggles and we didn't hesitate to agree that it was a worthy cause if ever there was one."

Mr Hausfeld contacted Miss Lamos via Facebook and said she was overwhelmed when she saw what they wanted to do for her.

"I was actually gobsmacked," she said.

"Lost for words - it was so touching and wonderful that people I don't even know inboxed me wanting to donate some money to my little man.

"It wouldn't matter if it was $10, every little bit helps, it's just awesome."

Miss Lamos said she had been able to secure a townhouse 30 minutes from Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

"Thanks so much to the Stockyard Hotel and everyone who chipped in, I'm so happy, you've done a wonderful thing."

The social club raises money through the pub's ticket machines, Sunday raffles and special fundraisers such as bus trips.