Warwick pumped for petrol station expansion

SET TO GROW: Southern Downs Regional Council have approved an application by Liberty Oil to change the current unmanned diesel station to a commercial petrol station.

THE approval of a fuel station expansion is welcome news for some neighbours of the Liberty Oil-owned site.

Southern Downs Regional Councillors yesterday approved an application for the company to change the existing unmanned diesel fuel stop at the corner of Wood and Lyons Sts to a commercial petrol station.

Mechanic Mal Wood, owner of Mal Wood Automotive opposite the site on Lyons St, said the changes would be a boon for local business.

"I've been looking down Wood St for about 43 years," Mr Wood said.

"About 40 years ago it was a Neptune depot run by Tommy Wedlake and behind it was a Shell depot and it was a hive of activity with truckers and farmers coming through.

"They used to have fuel come in on the railway behind us and close off the road while they shunted the fuel across the road to the depots.

"I think the petrol station will be a great thing for this side of town.

"I don't think it will be a problem if it is busier with traffic but it might be a good idea to put a stop sign at the junction."

Liberty plan to incorporate a 24-hour unmanned service in the redevelopment as well an 80sqm service station building, a canopy with eight undercover fuel bowsers and five parking spaces.

Plans will also involve removing the existing buildings and installing two 110kL above-ground diesel tanks and a 55kL underground split tank for unleaded and premium unleaded fuels.

Neighbour Tim Scheele, who lives across Wood St from the site, said he hoped an additional service station would drive down fuel prices.

"I actually put in a complaint to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission about price fixing in Warwick," Mr Scheele said.

"Having another station there could help to increase competition and stop fixing prices at higher rates.

"I don't think the noise will be a problem - the smell could be but as long as the breather tanks are high enough that shouldn't be a problem.

"I think it's great really, we'll probably end up popping across for bread and milk and we've got fuel handy for the mower."

A little further up Wood St, Belinda Christie agreed the noise of the trucks was not that great a disturbance for residents.

"About 23 years ago my father actually owned the fuel station and it was called Barry Fuel Supplies at that time," Mrs Christie said.

"The noise at the moment doesn't worry us too much and I don't think the expansion will increase traffic so much for it to be a concern."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the application was approved en bloc without further discussion in yesterday's meeting.

"No one spoke against the recommendation which says to me all councillors were in agreement," Cr Dobie said.

"Warwick is expanding and there are more vehicles in the nearby industrial estate and more traffic through that thoroughfare at Pratten St.

"The upgrade of the existing facility could increase traffic on that corner block but it's a good development."

The planned expansion was not without its opponents.

Southern Downs Regional Council reported in yesterday's meeting agenda two submissions against the development had been received.

One submitter questioned whether Warwick really needed another petrol station and claimed the expansion would increase traffic noise to "astronomical heights" and pose a danger to residents.

"There is already enough noise created by traffic on Wood St," the submission read.

"The danger of fire becomes more acute. Additional underground and above ground tanks are proposed to be added to the present location to store petroleum and diesel.

"This is totally inappropriate in such close proximity to residents and their homes."

The Daily News contacted Liberty Oil yesterday for comment but did not receive a reply by time of print.