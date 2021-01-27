Warwick pupils back to school after uncertain 2020

BACK TO SCHOOL: Lincoln Moore with sisters Marley and Allirah, as Marley starts her first day at Warwick Central State School.

It was an emotional morning for many parents – and a few kids – as schools across the Rose City resumed for 2021.

More than 66,000 Prep students across Queensland were allowed to hold their parents’ hand on the way into the classroom despite recent coronavirus setbacks.

One of these was mum Amiee Moore who said a teary goodbye to her youngest Marley.

Big brother Lincoln was in prep at Warwick Central State School last year, and Ms Moore admitted planning for Marley’s foray into schooling was uncertain at times.

“He was in Prep last year and everything was all over the place for him and at the same time, I was trying to prepare her to come this year,” she said.

“She knows the teachers and the go, so I’m not too worried.”

Meanwhile, Classmate Saxon Boast couldn’t wait to run off into the schoolyard today.

Mum Michelle Miller said she was “nervous” about letting her oldest start school today but confident he would have no trouble making friends.

Saxon Boast with mum Michelle Miller on his first day at Warwick Central State School.

“He was at kindy the whole time through coronavirus,” she said.

“It’s just about making sure he sanitises his hands.”

Warwick Central Principal Alun Roberts said enrolment numbers remained strong as he welcomed in a new cohort of students.

“We try to make it exciting and a nice and easy transition for everyone,” he said.

“The first day is about making sure everyone can get used to the fantastic teachers we have here.

“We got back to school pretty quick (last year) so it is positive to keep them all going on track.”