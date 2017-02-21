Warwick QCWA gifts a grand help for uni students

TWO local young women are the recipients of $1000 bursaries from the Warwick branch CWA.

Sally Filmer and Melissa Ramsay are both headed to The University of Queensland Gatton campus to start their degrees in Agribusiness this year, now with the help of an extra grand.

Miss Filmer, 19, said she would also be studying sustainable agriculture, with the help of the CWA bursary.

"I've always been on the land, and this is something I've wanted to do for a long time,” the recipient said.

"My dad is an agronomist, and I've always been interested in that area.”

The graduated Stanthorpe State High student spent three months working on a remote property in the Northern Territory at only 18.

"I was working with cattle as a jillaroo,” she said.

"It was a really great experience, and my dad did a similar thing when he was younger, so it felt like the natural thing to do.”

Miss Ramsay said heading to university to study her four-year degree ensured she could bring back a new range of knowledge to her family's farm in Clintonvale.

"There are so many opportunities for women in agriculture at the moment, and that's what makes this exciting,” the Assumption College graduate said.

"Hopefully I can bring what I learn back to the area.”

Warwick QCWA branch president Jean Croft said she hoped the girls used the bursaries wisely.

"We just want to wish the girls all the best with there studies,” she said.

"There were eight young women who applied for the bursaries, and that's means some did miss out, but all the best to these two.”