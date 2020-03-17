Warwick racing braves crisis after punters make tracks

RIDDING OUT THE VIRUS: The Warwick Turf Club will follow the direction of Racing Queensland and will only have essential personal at the track until further notice.

HORSE RACING: The effects of coronavirus continue to be felt for sporting events across the Southern Downs, with the upcoming St Mary’s Race day the latest to be impacted.

The race meeting scheduled for Saturday March 28 will proceed as planned, however patrons and non-essential track officials will be unable to attend.

It was a decision Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said was out of their control, following a directive from governing bodies.

“For the foreseeable future, this will be the case and we’re not sure how long that will be,” he said.

“Even during track work and jump outs, it will be the bare minimum people there.

“We’re like everyone else, we have to be good citizens and ride this out.”

An announcement made by Racing Queensland on Monday night said race meetings would be limited licensed participants who have a horse and racing officials, with owners and on-course wagering providers not permitted entries.

It was difficult news for organiser Natalie Nolan to take, after significant work went into securing the Saturday TAB meeting.

“It’s pretty disappointing – it took a bit to secure that race day,” she said.

“Initially they only gave the Turf Club a Tuesday race meeting, so we had to appeal to Racing Queensland to get it changed.

“Now, not to have it is pretty disappointing, but the children’s health is more important.”

The race meeting was one which appealed to the whole family and had continued to grow each year according to Nolan.

“We’ve been getting more sponsorship and there has been more people wanting to get involved,” she said.

“It’s such a great day, it’s been getting bigger and better each year.”

While patrons won’t be able to attend upcoming race meetings, the Turf Club are hesitant about cancelling major events scheduled for June and October.

“I would like to think most of it will have played out by June; we’ve moved picnics to June,” Grant said.

“I think we will wait at least a month, we’ve got enough time up our sleeves before we have to worry about the race meeting in June.

“We’re hoping it’ll be full steam ahead for the Warwick Cup in October.”