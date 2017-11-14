Warwick Railway Station set to head back in time

ACTION: Peter von Stieglitz, Bob Keogh, Rex Jolly, Gerard Walsh and Glen Gibson in rehearsals for the egg throwing re-enactment.

THE Warwick Railway Station will be transported back in time to 1917 this weekend.

Dissent, flying eggs and a fuming Billy Hughes will entertain the gathered crowd with a full re-enactment of the events of that infamous day, that led to the naming of the Warwick Incident.

Re-enactment producer Clare McHugh Von Stieglitz said the action would take place from 2pm.

"The event at the railway station starts at 1pm, with a welcome from mayor Dobie,” she said.

"There will be live music from various bands and choirs, and vintage cars, heavy horses and more.”

At 2pm the steam train carrying Prime Minister Billy Hughes, played by Peter Von Stieglitz, will arrive.

Mrs McHugh Von Stieglitz said the production had come together after a slow start.

"We held auditions in August but only had five people turned up,” she said.

"We did a lot of asking around and on Facebook, friends of friends, and a lot of word-of-mouth.

"We've got about 15 cast members now and had our final rehearsal on Sunday.

"All the major parts are filled as well as a few rowdy crowd actors.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and hopefully everyone comes to take part in the centenary celebrations.”

At the completion of the 15 minute re-enactment, a plaque commemorating the event will be unveiled at the station.