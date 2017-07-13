Warwick rally team raises thousands for charity

Team Riddler from Warwick raised over $4000 during the 2017 Great Endeavour Rally.

THE 2017 Great Endeavour Rally is done and dusted.

It's now time for the participants to reflect on the incredible $321,815 they helped to raise, and the impact their efforts will have on the lives of people living with a disability.

Team Riddler from Warwick went the extra mile in 2017 raising a total in excess of $4,000.

Thanking Keith Smith, his team and supporters, Endeavour Foundation Events Manager, Paul Purcell, said that there was something 'really special' about the event.

"If you've been on the Great Endeavour Rally once, chances are you'll want to come back,” he said.

"The camaraderie, commitment to the cause and all round fun atmosphere is second to none.

"I guess an event doesn't make it through three decades without being something really special.”

Mr Purcell said funds raised would deliver really meaningful outcomes for people with a disability.

"The money will be invested in the likes of Home Automation Systems which allow the people we support to electronically control the lights, air conditioners and technology like TVs,” he said.

"The goal is to foster independence and, as always, enhance quality of life.

"Other projects which will be funded by this year's rally include a sensory room and some beautiful outdoor living spaces.

"A really important part of this year's event was participants being able to meet with some of the people we support and their families, and understand why we do what we do. Everyone who donated or gave their time to support the event should be very proud of what they've achieved.”

Plans are already underway for the 2018 event, with a number of teams registered and raring to go almost a year in advance of the flag-off.

Find out more about next year's eight day Southern Safari through the best of New South Wales, from the sunny Gold Coast to Yamba at www.great.endeavour.com.au.