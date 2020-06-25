Warwick records coldest temperature in QLD

Kathy McGregor snapped some pictures of frost on the ground at her property early this morning.

IF you noticed a real chill in the air this morning, you weren't the only one, as Warwick recorded the coldest temperature in Queensland.

According to the Burueau of Meteorology temperatures dropped to a cold -2C just before 6am.

Frost covered the ground throughout the Rose City as residents woke up and snapped pictures of ice covering their car windshields.

Meteorologist Kimber Wong said the freezing temperatures are set to stick around this week, falling below the average minimum temperature for June of 5C.

"Yesterday the minimum was 3.6C and Tuesday fell to 2.2C," she said.

"We're sitting on average for max temperatures, but we're several degrees below the minimum average this morning and for the next few mornings."

By the end of the week minimums will rise slightly to about 5C.

"It will warm up but won't be warm at all," Ms Wong said.

No records have been broken so far this week but this morning was the coldest winter morning recorded since August last year in Warwick.

Today will see a top of 18C and 19C for the next few days.

So wrap up warm, the cold is here to stay.