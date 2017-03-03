31°
Warwick resident wakes to find burglar inside house

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Mar 2017 8:33 AM
Burglar
Burglar

THE occupant of a Fitzroy St house has disturbed a brazen intruder during a burglary yesterday.

At about 3am the occupant awoke to noise inside the house and saw the offender fleeing out the back door of the residence.

Two mobile phones were stolen from bedrooms inside the house.

Police say the burglar entered the house via a rear door that was closed but left unlocked.

The offender is described as being male, about 185cm tall, wearing a black top with white stars on the sleeve and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick crime

The man the LNP wants to replace the Borg

James Lister wins LNP candidacy for Southern Downs

Warwick children exposed to drug scenes, arrests

Children are being exposed to drug scenes in Warwick

A WARWICK detective is telling the town to clean up its act

