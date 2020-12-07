Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been sent out across Warwick this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology announced severe thunderstorms heading across Southeast Queensland are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

The alert was sent at 1.59pm.

Locations which may be affected include in the Southerns Downs include Warwick and Stanthorpe as well as Brisbane, Dalby, Roma, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Cleveland and Jimboomba across the state.

The severe weather will cross the Southern Downs region this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: