Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather
A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been sent out across Warwick this afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology announced severe thunderstorms heading across Southeast Queensland are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The alert was sent at 1.59pm.
Locations which may be affected include in the Southerns Downs include Warwick and Stanthorpe as well as Brisbane, Dalby, Roma, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Cleveland and Jimboomba across the state.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.