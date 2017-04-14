Easter Fair brings fun for all

The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.

WARWICK residents can get stuck into some family fun tomorrow morning as the Easter Fair on the Green returns to the Rose City.

Hosted by the Warwick Artists Group and Warwick Potters, the fair will host an array of stalls, food options, Easter egg hunts and more at Leslie Park.

WAG member Sue Keong said there may even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

"As well as having stalls like craft and other local sellers we're trying to promote traditional Easter activities,” Ms Keong said.

"We have the Boys and Girls Brigade helping us out running activities like the Easter egg hunts and egg and spoon races from the youth stage.

"We'll have stalls with clay for kids to create Easter baskets.

"We've got a jumping castle and animal nursery ready to go and we'll have the Easter Bunny visiting to hand out some eggs.”

Ms Keong said the Cancer Council would be hosting a barbecue, and ice cream and other treats would also be available during the day.

"Mums and dads can walk around the park and enjoy the stalls and live music while the kids enjoy the activities,” she said.

"We'll start off at 9am and go until at least midday, and it's all free.

"Hopefully it's a day with something for everyone to enjoy in the beautiful park.”