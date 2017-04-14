24°
News

Easter Fair brings fun for all

Sophie Lester
| 14th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.
The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK residents can get stuck into some family fun tomorrow morning as the Easter Fair on the Green returns to the Rose City.

Hosted by the Warwick Artists Group and Warwick Potters, the fair will host an array of stalls, food options, Easter egg hunts and more at Leslie Park.

WAG member Sue Keong said there may even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.

"As well as having stalls like craft and other local sellers we're trying to promote traditional Easter activities,” Ms Keong said.

"We have the Boys and Girls Brigade helping us out running activities like the Easter egg hunts and egg and spoon races from the youth stage.

"We'll have stalls with clay for kids to create Easter baskets.

"We've got a jumping castle and animal nursery ready to go and we'll have the Easter Bunny visiting to hand out some eggs.”

Ms Keong said the Cancer Council would be hosting a barbecue, and ice cream and other treats would also be available during the day.

"Mums and dads can walk around the park and enjoy the stalls and live music while the kids enjoy the activities,” she said.

"We'll start off at 9am and go until at least midday, and it's all free.

"Hopefully it's a day with something for everyone to enjoy in the beautiful park.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  easter events leslie park warwick artists group warwick potters whatson

Making Warwick look great

Making Warwick look great

Meet some of the team from Ooh La La Beaute

EASTER WARNING: Keep your pets safe

TOP TIPS: Here are a few ways to help your pet have a pawfect Christmas.

For many Easter is about family, friends and of course, chocolate

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Relay for Life on again on Southern Downs

TEAMS WELCOME: Jan Byrne and Millie Hauff from Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch are encouraging teams to enter Relay for Life.

Branch aims for Relay for Life to be great social event

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Easter Fair brings fun for all

The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.

Have some fun at the Easter Fair on the Green

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Relay for Life on again on Southern Downs

TEAMS WELCOME: Jan Byrne and Millie Hauff from Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch are encouraging teams to enter Relay for Life.

Branch aims for Relay for Life to be great social event

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!