Warwick resort looks for gaming machine approval

A SOUTHERN Downs resort could soon host poker machines, pending a State Government decision.

The owners of Elbow Valley's Cherrabah Homestead Resort have made an application to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation for 45 electronic gaming machines, the maximum number permitted in Queensland hotels.

The OLGR has requested comments from Southern Downs Regional Council in relation to the application, and councillors will discuss the application in their meeting in Stanthorpe tomorrow.

As part of the required applicant community impact statement, Cherrabah management estimated gaming facilities could bring between 100 to 700 patrons to the resort each month and help retain some expenditure locally.

The full details of the statement are available from sdrc.qld.gov.au.