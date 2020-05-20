Warwick restaurants feel strain of strict COVID-safe rules

17 Apr 2000 PicBruce/Long Empty tables at Pier Nine Restaurant popular with stock market set during lunchtime cafes restaurants wine glasses

SET eating times, disposable menus and patron monitoring are just some of the measures Southern Downs businesses are working tirelessly to meet.

But despite the painstaking process of COVID-proofing their businesses, owners are grateful to be back to a limited sense of normalcy.

Condamine Sports Club manager Stephen Domjahn will reopen the club’s dining room tomorrow with a restricted menu, set times and a members-only policy in place.

In Stage 1, the sale and supply of alcohol for consumption on premises must occur with a meal.

This means that casual drinking without a meal, such as at a bar, is prohibited.

“Yes, the guidelines were a little bit stressful, we did get some drafts out but they were a draft, an idea and then it gets finalised,” Mr Domjahn said.

“But then everything with this whole COVID-19 stuff has always been the unknown.

“You’ve got to really dot your ‘I’s and cross your ‘T’s, you can’t just wing it.”

Rupert’s Bar and Grill manager Leeanne Campbell said while the process of adhering to the guidelines was tiring, the ability to have regular diners in was well worth it.

“It takes more time, the chef and I have read the information which you do have to methodically go through and make sure you understand,” she said.

“We have a document stuck on our front door to make sure we’re all doing our due diligence.”

Before reopening it was a government requirement to update their work health and safety (WHS) plan, complete a ‘COVID SAFE’ checklist and have at least two employees complete ‘COVID SAFE’ training courses.

The checklist and plan must be displayed at the workplace.

No compliance checks have been carried out by police on either business so far, but managers say its only a matter of time.

Mr Domjahn said customers’ patience and understanding has made things easier for his staff.

“There was a massive change and people weren’t really happy with it,” he said.

“After a couple weeks, everyone started getting used to it a little bit and adapted to it.

“When everyone just goes with it and helps you out it makes my job a hell of a lot easier.”

For more information about the Condamine Sports Club’s new dining plan, visit their Facebook page.