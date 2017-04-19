Warwick retailer up with the best in the country

AWARD WINNING: Carolyn Diprose, manager of Warwick Liquor Legends stores, which are consistently in the top five best stores in the country.

FOR the past four years, Warwick's Liquor Legends stores have been in the top five stores nationwide.

Manager Carolyn Diprose has now received more awards than she has shelf space to keep them on and will be jetting off to Japan in August for the company's international conference.

This will add to her trips in the past few years to China, Canada and Hawaii.

Ms Diprose said achieving the consistently high results had been satisfying.

"All the stores are on a level playing field so it means a lot to us, a much smaller store compared to those in the city, to do so well,” she said.

"Our consistency is down to the loyalty of our customers.

"We go out of our way to make sure they are looked after and get what they are coming in for, and they keep coming back.”

Ms Diprose said good customer service was key to their success.

"If a customer wants to try a certain type of wine or beer, we'll do our best to find it for them and get it in store,” she said.

"I try to be the best people person I can and I do get on with most of our customers.”

This year, on March 29 at a conference at the Sofitel in Brisbane, Ms Diprose collected the 2017 award for retail excellence, placing second out of more than 300 stores Australia wide.

This follows a third place in 2016, first place in 2015 and fourth in 2014.

All stores are measured on a retail performance and execution criteria including implementing best range and pricing, loyalty, recruitment of awards members and member engagement as well as store sales and other metrics.

Ms Diprose said meeting Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood at his Maui restaurant during the 2014 conference in Hawaii was a career highlight.

"The Great Wall in China was truly amazing to visit as well.”