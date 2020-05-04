Warwick retailers, hairdressers to reopen this week

THE BARBER IS BACK: Warwick’s Bygone Barber Shop on Fitzroy St will open tomorrow.

SEVERAL retailers and hairdressers will open their doors in Warwick tomorrow after more than a month of lost revenue due to COVID-19 closures.

Business owners hope local support and the Mother’s Day purchases will get them back on their feet.

Owner of Warwick’s Bygone Barber Shop Vicky Matanovic said she was very relieved to have her customers return to her business on Fitzroy St.

“It was very, very hard, when we decided to close on March 26,” she said.

“But Warwick’s a great community so I think a lot of people will choose to shop local.

“The 50km travel limit is good in a way because it’s forced people to get what they need here.”

The sanctioned reopening of retail stores, combined with the recovery of the final coronavirus case in the region, prompted Ms Matanovic to review the closure.

She was most looking forward to catching up all of the customers she’d missed.

“There’s only so much you can do on your phone, we’re all missing that one-on-one communication,” she said.

“The girls, our staff, haven’t even seen each other since we closed.”

While the shop doesn’t take appointments, Ms Matanovic was confident it would be a busy day.

“We’re going to open back to usual hours (8.45am to 5pm) straight away,” she said.

“I was in the shop cleaning up the other day and in that short time people were already rocking up.

“I think we’ll be dealing with a lot of home haircut disasters.”

A.O.K Clothing owner Anna Cox will also open tomorrow at 10am after closing the store on March 26.

“We’ve used this time to do renovations to the counter and a bit of sprucing up,” she said.

“We’re expecting plenty of customers with Mother’s Day coming up so it’s good we’re able to open before then.”

Cooper’s Menswear and Ooh La La Hair & Beaute’ on Palmerin St are also set to open their doors tomorrow morning.

Other retailers such as Danny Lyons and Stephanie’s Lingerie chose to remain open throughout restrictions and many operated at reduced hours, in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Check each businesses’ Facebook to see a full list of trading hours and updates.