Warwick rider loves the rodeo

RIDING HIGH: Nikki Burraston will be competing in this year's Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Queen Quest.

NIKKI Burraston has grown up surrounded by the buzz of the Warwick Rodeo, with the event being a regular fixture on the family calendar.

"I haven't missed a single Warwick Rodeo since I was born,” Nikki said.

This year she will be entering the arena, hopeful of being crowed Rodeo Princess at the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Queen Quest.

Two titles have already been placed next to her name at the annual event, with Nikki taking home top spot in Tiny Tot category in 2008 and Junior Cowgirl category in 2013.

A love of horses and the rodeo keeps her coming back.

"I find it fun, exciting and challenging,” she said.

"I've done it pretty much my whole life.

"(I like the) different horses you get along the way and different stages you can go through and disciplines.”

Nikki is a regular fixture on the stage and in the competitors' arena, having represented Queensland for pony club in mounted games as well as competing in interschool showjumping.

She has travelled around the country, including to Melbourne, Sydney and Perth to compete.

"You get to see the different scenery that's around different states,” she said.

"Camping is good for catching up with friends I don't see often in the area.”

Spare time may be a bit scarce for Nikki, as she is currently studying in year 11 at Warwick State High School.

But when it does arise, she stays active, taking part in swimming and athletics.

She is looking forward to sharing the joy of the rodeo with others through the quest.

"I like being able to promote Australia's most famous rodeo,” she said.

Sponsored by Leeson Performance Horses in Warwick, Nikki has been organising a fundraising barrel racing competition to be held tomorrow at Warwick Showgrounds.

For more information phone Karen on 0428759585.