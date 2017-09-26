Warwick road blitz nabs more

ON THE LOOKOUT: Police are heightening their presence during Operation Spring Break.

WARWICK police have issued over 30 infringement notices in the past week as part of road safety blitz Operation Spring Break.

Warwick Police Station acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the notices were primarily tickets for speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

Acting Snr Sgt Reid said some speeders had been caught at 20-40km over the prescribed speed limit.

No further drivers had been caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, after 20 drug drivers and three drink drivers were nabbed the weekend before last.

Snr Sgt Reid said Operation Spring Break started on September 15 and would run until October 7 to focus on road safety during the school holidays and back to school period.

Police are targeting the "fatal five”: drink driving, speed, seat belts, fatigue and inattention.

"Be well aware of the increased number of school aged children on or near roads enjoying the school holidays,” Snr Sgt Reid said.

"Also a reminder that schools zones will come into force again so people will need to adhere to the speed limit and be observant around schools.”