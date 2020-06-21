Warwick roads target for hooning drivers

HELP NEEDED: Warwick police are appealing to members of the public to report instances of hooning when they happen.

WARWICK’S outer lying roads have become a hotspot for hooning and other dangerous driving activities in the past month.

A spike in the number of reported cases has led Warwick police to launch an investigation into the late-night antics.

Acting officer in charge Shane Reid said a recent spike in noise complaints and marks left on the roads led police to launch the investigation.

“Police are aware a group of persons are conducting burnouts and instances of dangerous driving, particularly at night,” he said.

“This behaviour places other road users at risk of danger, damages to roads, and the noise and smoke can be of hindrance to local residences.”

Sgt Reid said police were unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved but believe there to be “multiple” people invovled across the region.

“We don’t know (their ages) exactly, but history dictates they’re usually young males,” he said.

“It’s probably young offenders who haven’t had their licences very long – that is what history indicates.”

Warwick Allora Road, Lyndhurst Lane and Bracker Road have become hot spots for late night activities.

Drivers caught hooning face serious charges, according to Sgt Reid.

“With the hooning laws in place those conducting these activities, if caught, will be subject to number plates being confiscated and the possible seizure of their vehicles,” he said.

“Part of it is that you can issue tickets and send them to court but the second part is we can confiscate plates and potentially vehicles.”

Warwick police are seeking the assistance of members of the public to help with their investigation, urging anyone with information to contact police immediately.

“Any members of the community who witness this type of behaviour or have CCTV footage or dashcam footage should report it,” he said.

“We’re asking people to ring police when it’s occurring and not to wait until the morning.

“If we have crews available, we will send them out straight away.”

Anyone with information should contact Warwick police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.