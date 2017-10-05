Warwick rodeo contestant back in the saddle

KEEN COMPETITOR: Savannah Halley, 13, will be competing in the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Rodeo Queen Quest, aspiring to be crowned Rodeo Princess.

SAVANNAH Halley appreciates every moment she spends riding horses after the hobby was almost taken away from her.

Last July she came off her horse, suffering a punctured lung, lacerated liver and bleeding around her kidney.

Forbidden from riding for six months, she is grateful to enter the Rodeo Queen Quest as an aspiring Rodeo Princess.

"It makes you realise how lucky you are because it could have been a lot worse," she said.

The 13-year-old already has a couple of titles under her belt, winning the Junior Cowgirl and Junior Cowgirl Fundraiser categories at the Warwick Rodeo in 2015.

She originally entered the event to overcome shyness.

"I did it for the fun of it and to bring myself out of my is shell a little bit of bring scared of being in front of people," she said.

Savannah is part of the Warwick State High School rodeo program, regularly competing in barrel racing and more recently breakaway roping.

C & K Photography has sponsored the young competitor and she has been running money boards and a raffle to raise funds.

Aside from promoting Australia's most famous rodeo, Savannah is also eager to meet Fallon Taylor this year. Savannah said the champion US barrel racer was her biggest inspiration after having also recovered from a serious accident.