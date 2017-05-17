Warwick Rodeo Queen entries open now

REIGNING Warwick Rodeo Queen Ashleigh Grant has put the call out for entrants in this year's Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

Entries opened on Monday and the quest caters for girls the ages five to 30 and boys from age five to seven years old.

Miss Grant said the Warwick Rodeo Queen would be the official ambassador of Australia's Most Famous Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft.

"Entrants in this years quest will be judged on their horsemanship skills, personality, public speaking and appearance,” she said.

"There are over $10,000 worth of prizes to be won including a trip to Canada or Cheyenne in the US.”

Miss Grant said women do not need to be rodeo competitors to enter.

"If they are passionate about Warwick, the sport of rodeo and our event, then they have all they need,” she said.

If interested please phone 46619927.