Warwick Rodeo Queen tours US and Canada

RODEO QUEEN: Warwick Rodeo Queen Ashleigh Grant in the Rocky Mountains at Lake Louise, in Canada.

WARWICK Rodeo Queen Ashleigh Grant has returned from the trip of a lifetime.

In a reciprocal visit arrangement, Miss Grant had the opportunity to visit Canada and the US, alongside Miss Rodeo Australia Katie Scott.

Miss Grant said the experience was amazing.

Meeting sponsors and pageant contestants.

"It really was the trip of a lifetime,” she said.

"I went for 10 days in early November and started off the trip with a pyjama party with the directors of the Miss Rodeo Canada committee and the four contestants in the 2017 Miss Rodeo Canada pageant.

"It was a great way to meet each other before spending the week together.”

Miss Grant said she found Canada to be similar to Australia.

"The people were so friendly, the sort of people who would give you the shirts off their back,” she said.

The trip had so many highlights.

"The biggest was when Miss Rodeo Australia and I got to ride across the Northlands Rodeo Arena where the Canadian finals were being held,” she said.

The Canadian rodeo finals in Edmonton.

"We got to ride behind another girl on horseback, whose flag was shooting out fireworks in front of a crowd of 50,000 spectators.

"It was really nice they let us do that.

"And, of course, seeing the snow at Lake Louise, that was a real highlight, it's the first time I've seen snow like that.”

Miss Grant said Ali Mullins, who was crowned the 2017 Miss Rodeo Canada, will travel to the Warwick Rodeo in October.

"I'm so grateful to the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society and my sponsors, Thompson Longhorn and Hitchley and Harrow, for making the trip possible.”