Warwick RSL among those to remain closed for now

STILL ON HOLD: Warwick RSL Club president Peter Kemp said the community will need to wait a while longer before returning to the local favourite. Picture: Marian Faa

STILL ON HOLD: Warwick RSL Club president Peter Kemp said the community will need to wait a while longer before returning to the local favourite. Picture: Marian Faa

WARWICK businesses have finally been given a road map to recovery from the coronavirus, but large establishments like the RSL Club say it is not yet enough.

From May 15, the Queensland Government will allow pubs, restaurants, and RSLs to re-open their doors to a maximum of ten customers at a time, but with no bar service or gaming.

Warwick RSL Club president Peter Kemp said the ten-patron limit and continued bar and gaming closures would make reopening almost pointless at this stage.

“The rules are still too restricted to actually make it viable at the moment,” Mr Kemp said.

“We’re a 200-seat restaurant and would need at least the chef, the management, and someone on reception as well.

“So ten people at a time, that’s nothing and would cost more to operate than anything we’d bring in – we need to get to that 100-patron stage.”

Mr Kemp said all staff had been stood down when the RSL was first forced to close, and were surviving on the JobKeeper payments from the Federal Government for now.

“The government shut us down 100 per cent initially, so it’s been tough for everyone,” he said.

“The Federal Government hasn’t really put together a package for (the RSL itself), so we’re waiting on approval for a State Government loan, but we’ll obviously still have to pay that back.

“There hasn’t been anything substantial though, and we’ve been conserving cash but are counting on being able to open and soon.”

The RSL club president added that the Warwick outlet had already had a tumultuous few years, and had just been gaining some traction when the coronavirus struck.

“The government’s had to do this and we understand that, but also it’s been fairly tough times anyway between the bushfires and drought,” Mr Kemp said.

“We’ve been working hard down at the RSL, and we actually started turning a profit the last couple of months when this happens.

“It’s completely unprecedented times, and it’s just been a couple of years from hell.”

Mr Kemp said despite their financial situation, the Warwick RSL was trying to put their forced closure to good use.

“We’ve got a great team at the RSL, some really good people and management, and we’re working our way through it,” he said.

“In the meantime while we’ve been gone, we have been working on new menus and looking for other ways we can bring the RSL up a notch in service.

“As soon as the government gives us the green light and makes it viable for us, we’ll be in there – it can’t come soon enough.”

At this stage, the State Government has estimated that Stages 2 and 3 of the Federal Government’s plan will be rolled out on June 12 and July 10 respectively, provided there are no further outbreaks of the virus.