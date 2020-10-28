Warwick saleyards to find new home under proposed plan

THE next steps toward a massive Warwick Saleyards overhaul has been revealed today.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, councillors agreed that a council report would debated on before Christmas.

It comes as minutes from the Saleyards Advisory Committee Meeting revealed the group recommended to the council that a new site is the preferred option for future development.

It would mean the yards would move from their current Bracker Rd site to one within 10km of the Warwick city centre.

“It’s a decision we must make, it’s a decision that there’s a fair bit of emotion about out there. Whether that emotion is appropriate or not is not for me to judge,” Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said.

“We are custodians of that particular piece of infrastructure on behalf of our ratepayers and we will make a decision on that one way or another.”

The previous masterplan showed while the recommended option would provide a 24-hour veterinary service, brand new canteen and more, it would also mean an increase of fees of up to 15 per cent.

When this issue was raised by Cr Cynthia McDonald at the recent advisory committee meeting, Outcross Agri-business representative Tom Newsome said the new price would be about $13.70 per head.

“Southern yards are closer to or in excess of $20 per head than $13,” he said.

“You would be providing a first-class facility with current technology and online bidding, which addresses all of the deficiencies of the existing yard.

“Pricing will also be dependant on what proportion of grant funding council can obtain in order to assist with construction costs.”

The committee meeting also proposed the inspiration to upgrades would be the Casino saleyards upgrade, and that shading would be preferred.

The current 2020-21 SDRC budget has put aside $200,00 to the upgrade.