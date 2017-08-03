Warwick school broken into again

Scots PGC has been targeted by burglars for the third time in months.

Sometime between 6.15pm on Tuesday and 6am yesterday, intruders have gained access to the main administration building by forcing a side window.

Inside the building a CCTV camera was spray painted and a number of items were taken including an iPhone charger and some lollies.

In June, a ute from the college was found dumped in the Condamine after keys were taken from the admin building and only a few weeks later the office block was broken into again with several items stolen.

Police urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.