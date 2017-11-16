Warwick schools to go solar under Labor

Green and Gold Solar continue to provide a variety of options to allow their clients to reap the benefits of solar power.

SOUTHERN Downs schools will go solar under a new plan outlined by the Queensland Labor Party ahead of the November 25 election.

A re-elected Palaszczuk Government will invest in 94 schools in Darling Downs/South West region as part of a $97 million plan to install solar on the roofs of more than 800 of the state's 1239 schools.

The roll-out of the landmark solar energy program over the next three years will save $10.2 million a year on energy costs across the state and reduce schools' carbon footprint.

Labor candidate for the Southern Downs Joel Richters said the plan sent two big messages.

"It shows Labor is committed to helping Queensland become 50% renewable energy by 2030 and it send a message to young Queenslanders that solar energy is the way of the future,” he said.

"It's about investing in large-scale renewable projects and we're using real estate already in place - the roofs of our schools.

In phase one, five schools from Warwick have been earmarked to benefit from the initiative - Glennie Heights State School, Warwick Central State School, Warwick East State School, Warwick State High School and Warwick West State School.