Sandi Melville and Kathie Brosnan go over timetables for the Warwick Transport and Shopping Service. Jonno Colfs

ALL across the Southern Downs, elderly members of the community living alone or the far rural reaches of the region, rely on a service, that provides not only transport but a renewed lease on life.

For more than 20 years, the St Vincent de Paul Society Warwick Transport and Shopping Service has been quietly ferrying senior citizens to and from appointments or just to Warwick for a good dose of shopping.

Hazel Hoolachan from Clifton said she had been using the service for many years.

"I still drive around town but I don't like getting on the highway," she said.

"Clifton is great but you can't get everything here so I like to get to Warwick or Toowoomba to shop or for appointments and sometimes respite in Allora.

"I use the service for that - if it didn't exist and you can't get in the car and drive yourself you'd just start to shrivel up at home."

Ms Hoolachan said the bus came to Clifton twice a week.

"I usually jump in once a fortnight," she said.

"It's a great day out, I can chat with everyone on the bus, and when you get to my age, those things are important.

"It helps to extend your boundaries."

There are other bonuses as well.

"A day out in Warwick means lunch in town, and I'm a lady that likes to get out to lunch," she said.

"The bus driver is wonderful and so are the carers on the bus and you're home by mid-afternoon, so you're not worn out - it's a lovely day out."

The service was initiated in the 1990s by the St Vincent de Paul Society in Warwick, when members identified there were many people living in the region who were socially isolated in places like Yangan, Killarney, Karara and everywhere inbetween.

A bus was purchased and since then the service has grown to the point it now services over 80 clients across the region.

The service has just expanded into Stanthorpe and now also runs to Killarney twice as often, from fortnightly to weekly.

Executive officer of the Toowomba Diocese Kathie Brosnan said the service was open to a range of people who are eligible under the My Aged Care program or the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"There's a small cost involved, which is covered by the client's car package," she said.

"It's a door to door service and assists our clients do whatever they need to do in town, such as shopping, specialist appointments, even social occasions.

"In this day and age where the elderly are encouraged to stay in their homes longer, social isolation becomes a real issue and a service like this addresses that."

Mrs Brosnan said the bus always had a carer on board to assist with any the client needed.

"From getting on and off the bus, to helping with groceries or just a good chat," she said.

"It's give the clients great confidence to know someone is there to help."

Mrs Brosnan said feedback about the service was always positive.

"Most say they'd be lost without it," she said.

"We've got a great driver and carers and it's an easy service to book."

Mrs Brosnan also said anyone who wanted to utilise the service but didn't meet the criteria should still get in contact with St Vincent de Paul.

"Throught the St Vincent de Paul good works, we wouldn't want anyone not be able to benefit from this service if there's room on the bus.

"We'd prefer the service be available to as many people in the region as possible."

To find out more phone Sandi Melville at the Warwick Transport and Shopping Service office on 4667 0050.