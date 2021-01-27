Warwick set to cool with rainy days ahead

ON THE HORIZON: Warwick could be in for some dizzly afternoons for the rest of the week.

Storms could hit Warwick as soon as this afternoon, with rainfall predicted to bring a drop in scorching temperatures.

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Pieter Claassen, these next three days would bring a 40 to 50 per cent chance of light storms.

“We do see an increase in the chance of rain even from today,” he said.

“The next several days will be primarily afternoon showers and some thunderstorms.

“But it will be quite patchy with isolated heavy storms possibly hitting double digit rainfall.

“You’re right on the edge of shower. Even if you drove east 50km, it would be much more likely than Warwick itself.”

Chances would be “pretty similar” in the Granite Belt too, with a 50 per cent chance for showers on Friday.

However, rain would bring some welcome cool temperatures, with maximums to slide back into the high 20s by Friday.

“It does appear a cool change is moving in tomorrow,” Mr Claassen said.

“Warwick is down to 30 degrees on Thursday, 29 on Friday and then continuing into the high 20s in the weekend.

“It should be a nice cool change for you all.”

It comes as Warwick scored a total of 104.4mm in the first 19 days of 2021.