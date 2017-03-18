Warwick shaves and colours for a cure

Ros Keim gets stuck into Regan King's hair with the coloured spray paints at the Shave for a Cure tent at Warwick Bunnings.

THE annual Leukaemia Foundation Shave for a Cure wraps up today and it's been a big week of fundraising right across Warwick with brave souls stepping up to have their heads shaved or hair coloured for a very good cause.

The Warwick and District Branch of the Leukaemia Foundation had their marquee set up outside Binnings this morning and vice president Mary Bourke said they'd had a steady stream of people coming through.

"The rain has stayed away, we've only had a few spots here," she said.

"It was packed in here earlier.

"We've taken a lot of cash donations and quite a few people have registered online and have been taking the sponsorships that was as well."

Mrs Bourke said one chap had his beard shaved off for the fundraiser.

"He had a great bushy red beard," she said.

"He wasn't worried at all, he loved it because we all told him he looked great.

"It's been very busy and overall a successful day and campaign, so that's wonderful."

Even Graham Buchner got in on the act for a head shave.

"I usually get my haircut for free by a family member," he said.

"But I'm more than happy to pay today."

Stepping up to get her hair coloured was 8-year-old Regan King, who attends Warwick East State School.

"I said I'd get it coloured, but definitely not shaved," Regan said.

"I'm doing it to help raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation."

Alos on hand to help get some donations out of passers-by was two-time leukemia survivor Louie Frosio, aged 67.

Mr Frosio said he'd only been home three months.

"I spent 10 and a half months in a leukemia village in Brisbane," he said.

"This was the second time I'd been hospitalised with leukemia.

"Both times it was acute myeloid leukemia, which is the worst kind.

"There's only a 23% survival rate with AML."

Mr Frosio said he'd been through it all.

"I first discovered I had the disease in 2003," he said.

"After a battle I went into remission then relapsed a year ago.

"It's been tough, all the chemotherapy, radiation and bone marrow transplants.

"Luckily my brother in Darwin was a 100% match for me, he saved my life."

Mr Frosio said he now tries to live life to the fullest.

"I'm in remission again now thankfully," he said.

"I'm feeling pretty good."