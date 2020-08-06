Menu
WINTER WEATHER: Mye Bautista scraps some frost off their car in Warwick as cooler temps come back in full force.
News

Warwick shivers through sub-zero temps

Tessa Flemming
6th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
WARWICK residents have battled through another freezing morning as today’s temperatures plummeted below zero.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said at 6.40am, the Rose City reached a low of -0.3C, with outside temperatures feeling more like -2.3C.

At Applethorpe, that chill was even more apparent with a minimum of -1.2C, feeling more like a brisk -4.6C.

Over the border at Glen Innes, winter weather dropped to a shocking low of -9.3C at 4.50am.

Ms Hoff said the low temperatures were accompanied by little wind and light frost.

“There’s been light and variable winds this morning, particularly around Applethorpe,” she said.

Our lovely reader Lisa Jane submitted this reader pic of frost in Warwick earlier this winter.
The forecaster also said temperatures were expected to increase later this morning and into the weekend.

“In terms of temperatures, we’re still having quite a warm day when the morning frost cools off, with a top of 23C today,” she said.

“When the cloud cover and rainfall come in from tomorrow, the minimums will go back up to 9 to 10C, but we’re set to see them drop back down to 3 to 4C next week.”

While rainfall is predicted for the region from Friday, Ms Hoff warned residents not to get their hopes up.

“The best chances of seeing some rainfall are for tomorrow, with that clearing off the coast by Saturday night, but really we’re looking at the bulk of rainfall falling further inland, not as much Warwick, as places such as Charleville,” she said.

