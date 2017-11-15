Warwick shoppers can help less fortunate for only 50c

Getting prepared for the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal is OzHarvest head of fundraising Henrietta Ardlie and Woolworths community manager Simon Tracy.

Getting prepared for the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal is OzHarvest head of fundraising Henrietta Ardlie and Woolworths community manager Simon Tracy. Contributed

FROM today Warwick shoppers will be able to make a Christmas difference to those less fortunate for a mere 50c.

Southern Downs residents can share the spirit of Christmas at Woolworths Warwick by purchasing a special OzHarvest token for just 50 cents to help provide a meal for an Australian in need.

As Woolworths' national fresh food rescue partner, OzHarvest supports more than 1,000 charitable agencies across the country helping to feed vulnerable Australians.

Woolworths Warwick store manager Luke Maguire said the Oz Harvest initiative was a great way for the store to make a difference this Christmas.

"The team here is really quite passionate about things like this," he said.

"Already on a weekly basis we donate to a lot of the local charity groups.

"Any food stuffs and bread from the day before goes to groups including the Uniting Church in Guys St.

"So this is an extension of that work we're already doing within the community."

Mr Maguire ssaid he'd urge shoppers to pick up a token every time they shop.

"The tokens are available for only 50c and it will all add up," he said.

"It's great idea, it's also a great way for Woolworths and the local community to get involved and really make a difference at Christmas."

With the support of a regular supply of surplus fresh food from Woolworths stores across the country and from other donors, OzHarvest can deliver a meal to someone who needs it most.

More than 3.6 million Australians currently experience food insecurity each year and many agencies across Queensland require double the food to meet demand. There has also been a 13 percent increase of people in Queensland seeking food relief over the past year.

OzHarvest Queensland State Manager, Amy Cobb said Christmas could mean a tough time for many families.

"Many will not have a nourishing meal and an abundance of joy," she said.

"Thanks to the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal we can make sure good food gets to those in need over festive season and throughout the year ahead."

Woolworths Stanthorpe and Woolworths Warwick Group Manager Mal Heath the stores were focused on sharing the spirit of Christmas with customers and the local community.

"For just 50c customers can play their part in sharing that spirit beyond their families and friends and help provide a meal for someone this festive season and support the growing need for hunger relief across the region."

All customers need to do is add a 50 cent meal donation to their shopping at Woolworths Stanthorpe and Woolworths Warwick or online from now until 24 December, 2017.

Customers can also place their name on any tokens purchased and hang them on the Christmas tree in store.

The more tokens purchased, the more meals OzHarvest can provide to help feed Australians in need.

The Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal hopes to raise $1 million for the food rescue organisation, which can provide two million meals for families in need.

Last year, Woolworths customers raised over $750,000, enough for 1.5 million meals.

Woolworths has partnered with OzHarvest since 2015 to help reduce food waste by providing surplus fresh food from their supermarkets to Aussies who would otherwise go without.