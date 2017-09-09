Warwick shoppers hungry for food court news

SERVICE UP: One more new store is set to join Kebab Zone in opening in the new-look Rose City Shoppingworld food court.

ROSE City customers are eagerly awaiting the opening of two stores in the food court.

Marketing manager Louise de Lissa said she hoped to reveal by next week the details of the new food retailer coming to the centre.

"There's one new store waiting to be signed off on for the food court,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"It's a great, exciting option that I think people are going to love; a favourite.”

Existing vendor Kebab Zone is slated to reopen in about a month, after the store refit has been continually pushed back since its January closure.

Kebab Zone group director Fatih Kara said renovations were at last on track on the store refit.

"We hope to open in about four weeks; they said four to six weeks so if it stays on track we will open earlier,” Mr Kara said.

"It's good to finally be at this stage as there's nowhere else to get these kinds of food in Warwick.”

The store will offer kebab favourites and other treats like Turkish pide and snack packs.