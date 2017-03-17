Warwick shopping redevelopment unfolds

NEW LOOK: Fun Plus Electronics manager Gil Lee and sales assistant David Yang are happy to be in a bigger space.

THE first phase of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment is open for business this week.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said a handful of existing retailers in the centre had reopened in the mall behind the food court.

"Lowes, Robin's Kitchen and Fun Plus Electronics have all reopened in the new mall,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"Amcal will trade as John Duggan Chemist and on March 27 they'll temporarily shift down next to the Reject Shop until their new store is finished.”

Fun Plus Electronics store manager Gil Lee said he was happy to be moved into the new space at last.

"We like this store a lot because where we were before was quite small,” Mr Lee said.

"We used to have to keep a lot of things packed away in storage and it was quite cramped.

"Here we can have a lot more out on the shelves so it's easier to display things.

"It's a nice new, clean space in a good spot in the mall and we're glad to be here permanently now.”

Another major development in the new centre will be Coles, which had been slated to open by the end of the year.

The Daily News asked for a specific opening date of the new store and what stage the redevelopment was at.

A Coles spokeswoman said the company was excited to bring Warwick residents a new market-style supermarket within the next 12 months.

"Construction by the developer is well under way and Coles will commence the fit out of the store later this year,” she said.

"As part of the new store, customers will be able to enjoy bakery products from an in-store bakery as well as an in-store butcher, open fresh produce section, large continental delicatessen, and an extensive product range at great value.

"Once construction is complete, we look forward to welcoming around 80 team members to work at the store.”

Woolworths is also set to begin renovations to its checkout section.

Red Rooster and Warwick Sushi are the only stores operating in the food court during renovations, which began in late January.

Mrs de Lissa said management was awaiting finalisation to bring at least two new franchises to the food court.

"We'll have more variety and something new to offer in the food court when it reopens in early April,” she said.

"Plus, the existing retailers have been closed for a couple of weeks now and I know they're excited to get back to operating in the new fit outs.

"Donut King, Kebab Zone and Rose City Carvery will all be returning and we're still yet to completely sign off on a couple of new retailers in that space.

"Donut King will be the first to reopen and they will have a great new store on the corner of the new food court.

"The owners are well known by customers and they can't come in to do their shopping without being asked when they're coming back because people miss their doughnuts.”

Mrs de Lissa hinted that some new fashion stores, better suited to younger customers, could also be on their way, but said details were yet to be finalised.

Centre manager Jason Gard said temporary locations would be made for other retailers as the renovations progressed.

"The plan is to accommodate current retailers, like the pharmacy, so that our customers do not miss out on these services, and then reassign these tenancies to some new retailers which will enhance the centre's offer,” Mr Gard said.

"Robin's Kitchen had moved into a temporary shop closer to the Grafton St entrance initially but they're now in the new section and enjoying a great new layout,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"The Reject Store will remain in its temporary location before moving closer to where Lowes used to be when their new store has been finished up in the next couple of months.

"Similarly The Bag Store, which has rebranded as Strandbags, is now in the store where RM Williams had been and they'll be shifting again at some stage.”

Mrs de Lissa said renovations on the new Coles store were expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"More details will be available in the next few weeks,” she said.