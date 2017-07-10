Warwick Show and Rodeo Society gears up for AGM

Gerard O'Leary is standing for his first full term as president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

THE Warwick Show and Rodeo Society is gearing up for its annual general meeting this week.

Gerard O'Leary moved from vice-president to president after the presidency became vacant following the 150th annual Warwick Show in late March.

He has nominated for president and confirmed to the Daily News tonight that his nomination was the only one received at the close of nominations.

"I am keen to move forward and make this year's rodeo one of the best,” Mr O'Leary said.

"It is already Australia's most famous rodeo and it is working well to have The Warwick Rodeo National Finals in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association as part of the Warwick Rodeo.”

O'Leary said he was happy with the level of interest from prospective committee members in the run-up to the annual general meeting.

Members of the public are welcome at the meeting in Douglas Feez Pavilion at 7.30pm this Tuesday night.

Only current and life members of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society can vote at the meeting.

The annual rodeo will start on Monday, October 23, with a campdraft regarded as the best in Australia. The rodeo events will start on the Thursday and finish on the Sunday afternoon, October 29.