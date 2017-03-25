Warwick Show dubbed best in 150th year

HORSE SENSE: Equestrian judges Sam Petralia, from Byron Bay, and Tony and Kellie Handford, from Casino, at the Warwick Show.

SPECTATORS, entrants, judges and stewards have praised Warwick Show, with many describing the event as its best.

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said passionate organisers, farmers, schools, almost 500 volunteers and months of organisation were behind a large crowd for the first day of the show yesterday.

"We are preparing for a big turnout for the three days, with crowds expected to be up from 4500 to 6000 on the back of the buzz around the 150th year, more events and displays and good weather,” Mr Wilson said.

"We couldn't be happier with the sunny weather we had for the first day.”

Equestrian judges travelled from New South Wales and said the calibre of horse-and-rider entries was exceptional.

Judge Kellie Handford and husband Tony, from Casino, said they felt honoured to be invited to partake in the show.

Mrs Handford, who judged almost 15 hack classes yesterday, said competitors showed both quality and depth of skill.

"There were consistently good number across all equestrian events which was encouraging, particularly on a local day which tends to be greener competition,” Mrs Handford said.

The husband-and-wife team will judge several equestrian events today.

Steward Wayne Vince said the crowd was one of the biggest he'd seen at the show in many years.

"A lot of organisation has been done to make better use of the grounds and pavilions to cater for more events and displays and I think we can see that with crowds enjoying more space to move around,” Mr Vince said.

"It has been a really busy morning and it will be even bigger this afternoon when the crowds come through after 4pm.”

Where: Showgrounds, 18 Kingsford St

Cost: Today: Adults $12, students $7, pensioners $7, children $3. Sunday free entry for all.