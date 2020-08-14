Warwick Show foodie favourite to return for pop up event

TRAVELLING food stalls are some of the forgotten victims of the coronavirus crisis, but a new pop up event in Warwick plans to help one very special vendor get back on its feet.

Classic crowd favourite, Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips, will return to the Rose City on Saturday August 22 to satiate residents’ cravings for both delicious show food and childhood nostalgia.

The return was spearheaded by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, which has its sights set on creating a flourishing food and market scene in the wake of coronavirus closures.

Marketing and events manager Teilah McKelvey said Shannon’s was a “country icon” and the show society was glad to be able to offer them the support.

“We’ve been talking to Shannon’s about the cancellation of both of our major yearly events (the Warwick Show and the Warwick Rodeo), and we’re very aware that they were hit hard by COVID,” Mrs McKelvey said.

Shannon’s was “grateful for the opportunity” and depending on the success of the pop-up event, it could herald the beginning of a recurring food truck event at the showgrounds.

“We don’t want to oversaturate people but we are looking at moving forward with a lot more frequent, but smaller, events,” Mrs McKelvey said.

“We’re contemplating food truck nights every month or so to help these guys get back on their feet”

The Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips pop up will be held at the Warwick Showgrounds from 10am—8pm on Saturday, August 22.