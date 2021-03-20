Warwick Show harnessing potential of rare competition

Kylie Doneathy and horse Katrice-Athea at the harness racing portion of the 2021 Warwick Show.

Warwick Show patrons have been given the chance to witness a rare piece of horse racing history as harness enthusiasts try their hardest to see the competition remain alive.

The sport, which consists of racing horses at a specific gait typically pulling a two-wheeled cart, was reintroduced to the Warwick Show program in 2019 and Warwick is now one of the few shows that still host the competition.

Kylie Doneathy drove in the harness racing competition on Saturday towed by horse Katrice-Athea and can testify to the joys of the sport.

With about 17 years of heavy horse riding under her belt, Ms Doneathy said she first got involved due to its originality.

"I originally started with Clydesdales but it's just about the horses, the passion, the something different (that got me into harness racing)," she said.

"You've got to have a personal connection with your horse."

However, she said it was becoming increasingly harder to find shows that display the sport.

"Not every show has harness racing, it's getting rare," she said.

"Toowoomba Show don't have harness this year, which is for a royal show is a little bit sad. We're still waiting on the Ekka to see.

"We like to get out there and show things people don't see every day.

Ms Doneathy said the sport's extreme attention to detail was also a way of passing on history.

"The class I was just doing is based on the historical side of it. Today I was depicting the era of 1910, so you've got to have the authentic vehicle," she said.

"We have to have the correct shoes, petticoats and bloomers, and all the correct gear to go with it. All buttons, no zips, no velcro, nothing synthetic.

"You get the older generations reminiscing about the way things were, sharing with their grandkids.

"People do get really excited to see us."