Warwick Show has two major night sessions for 150th

WARWICK Show and Rodeo Society president Dr John Kiss is upbeat about the hopes for the 150th Warwick Show on March 24-26.

Dr Kiss said show chairman John Wilson and his committee were going to extra lengths to put on a really exciting anniversary show.

"The committee is putting on two nights program which I believe will be the best on record,” he said.

"The aim of the committee is to have a program that will encourage as many school age childen to attend as possible.

"We expect a well known VIP to open the show and will make the announcement when it is officially confirmed.”

All adults who attend the show on the Saturday will receive a ticket for multiple draws on the Saturday night with some very attractive prizes, including vouchers in the $100 to $150 range.

The show ball is on March 18 at the Douglas Feez Pavilion and a full house is expected.

March 24 is a public holiday in the Warwick area for the annual show.