Warwick Showgirl vies for region's crown

STRUTTING HER STUFF: Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen meeting with a young fan at the Warwick Show at the weekend.

AFTER a jam-packed weekend of responsibilities at the Rose City's own show, Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen will this weekend compete for the regional title.

Miss Madsen will be up against 15 other showgirls vying for the Darling Downs Showgirl when she heads to Toowoomba this Friday.

The 19-year-old said she was looking forward to making the journey and hoped to do her home town proud.

"On Friday afternoon I'll head off and that night we'll meet all the judges at a special dinner,” Miss Madsen said.

"We'll also draw our times from a hat for our interviews the next morning.

"After that first round of interviews we head over to the showgrounds for the presentation of the winners and we'll get briefly interviewed again up on stage.

"The rural ambassadors will be announced first and then we'll get announced.

"Shelley Doyle, who won Warwick rural ambassador last year, is going and she's really excited too.”

Following a busy weekend, Miss Madsen said she received some tips from past showgirls.

"We had a past showgirls reunion on Friday afternoon and it was really good to get their advice ready for Toowoomba,” she said.

"What I took away is just 'be yourself' because I think that's so important even though I'll be nervous, and to smile.

"It was great to see everyone enjoying the Warwick Show this weekend, especially being 150 years and the Governor-General visiting on Friday.”

Miss Madsen said she was honoured to have the chance to compete again and support other showgirls at Toowoomba.

"I'll go to other local shows to support the girls and do as much as I can to encourage other entrants for next year,” she said.

"I just really enjoy being able to promote sport I love so much.

"The show and rodeo society has done a lot for me over the years so it's good I can give back and join their hard-working teams to make it a successful show.”

To keep up to date with Tracey's preparations and other events through the year, find Warwick Show Society on Facebook.