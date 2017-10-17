Warwick signs up a brand new business

SIGN UP: Chris Hing has rekindled his passion for producing signs.

SIGN UP: Chris Hing has rekindled his passion for producing signs. Jonno Colfs

AFTER five years at the helm of Warwick business C&T Designs, owner Chris Hing received a job offer he couldn't refuse and sold his business, but things didn't go to plan.

In August 2016, Chris and wife Tara sold the King St business to his mum Gina and her friend Sharon Price, who then started their own business, 2 Friends in Stitches.

"I picked up a maintenance job at Grove Juice and was keen for a new adventure,” Mr Hing said.

"But two days into the job I had an accident and came out of it with two bulging discs in my back.”

Mr Hing said the inury had been an ongoing concern.

"Grove have been great about the whole thing,” he said.

"They've been very supportive, which was a great help.”

Relying on Work Cover payments, Mr Hing was off work until January this year when, out of the blue, his surgeon said he was right to go back to light duties.

"That was a shock, in my mind that wasn't the case at all, but the payments stopped and I had no choice to find work,” Mr Hing said.

"We'd sold the business, I'd taken on the breadwinner role and suddenly found myself without a job.

"It left the whole family in a hole.”

Grove Juice had kept Mr Hing's job open for him but with surgeons not willing to give him a full clearance, he was unable to resume the position.

"Luckily Carey Burt at Zooma Signs was able to take me on with some casual work,” he said.

"This was a huge help and rekindled my interest in signage, but eventually it got to the point that I needed something solid, something to support my family.”

Then in late-September, Mr Hing launched Samurai Signs.

"I had a large, wide-format printer in storage, and it made sense to put it to use,” he said.

"The work has started to flow in, and I've been lucky to have my parents and Sharon to help me out while I get back to full fitness.”

The business, which offers signs of all shapes and sizes, wraps, logos, stickers and more is operating out of the 2 Friends in Stitches premises at 44 King St.

Mr Hing said the Samurai Signs slogan was "A Cut Above the Rest”.

"My focus now is to build the brand and produce high quality work for the local community,” he said.