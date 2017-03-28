30°
Warwick sparkies head into Debbie's aftermath

28th Mar 2017 5:30 PM
READY TO HELP: The Warwick crew in North Queensland (from left) Peter Doyle, Todd Grayson, Matt Roche, John Gillott, Lindsay Power and Dan Doherty.
READY TO HELP: The Warwick crew in North Queensland (from left) Peter Doyle, Todd Grayson, Matt Roche, John Gillott, Lindsay Power and Dan Doherty. contributed

WHILE the Southern Downs is far from Cyclone Debbie's destructive path, a few local blokes have found themselves travelling into the fierce storm.

Hundreds of Ergon Energy and Energex staff and contractors from southern Queensland were part of an initial response team of more than 800 energy workers ready to respond.

The Warwick contingent included Peter Doyle, Todd Grayson, Matt Roche, John Gillott and Dan Doherty.

In the early hours of yesterday there were already more than 20,000 customers without power in the Mackay and Whitsundays regions, before the core of the cyclone made landfall.

Energy Queensland CEO Paul Jordon said the advance deployment included 475 field crews driving their trucks north so they could support local crews in the restoration effort as soon as it was safe for them to do so. "This advance contingent, together with crews based between Cairns and Rockhampton, provides us with more than 800 staff ready to respond promptly once the cyclonic conditions have eased,” he said.

Mr Jordon said the advance party also included vegetation contractors, various support staff and members of the generation team.

"Ergon has established staging posts in Cairns and Rockhampton, safely outside the cyclone watch areas, but close enough to lend assistance quickly once the immediate danger has passed,” he said.

"Some crews stayed in Rockhampton last night and are driving to Townsville today, while further Ergon and Energex field and support crews are on their way to the Rockhampton staging post today, where they will remain until they can be deployed into cyclone-affected areas.”

The crews included staff from most depots in southern Queensland, including Warwick, Millmerran, Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, Dalby, Chinchilla, Tara, Roma, St George, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Kingaroy, Emerald, Springsure, Clermont and Middlemount depots.

Ergon has also contacted interstate counterparts to ask them to be on standby in case reinforcements are needed from further afield.

Warwick Daily News
