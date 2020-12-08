Warwick, Stanthorpe battle for spot in Mitchell Shield final

ON FIELD: Michael Bourke shows his good form in Mitchell Shield cricket for Warwick.

CRICKET: A huge clash between two Southern Downs teams could prove the decider in who will compete in the Mitchell Shield final.

This Sunday’s match-up between the Warwick Cricket Association and Stanthorpe and District Cricket Association will be the penultimate game of the series, with next week’s grand final to bring the regional competition to a close.

Stanthorpe is currently sitting at the top of the table with 14 competition points head, followed by Toowoomba on 7 and Warwick on 6, with Central Downs and Lockyer Valley bringing up the rear.

Warwick Cricket Association president Andrew Bryson said the gap could prove difficult to bridge, but the Rose City team’s strong performance so far inspired confidence.

“The boys had a win against Central Downs, who have won the shield the last two years, which is a really good win for Warwick,” Bryson said.

“They did lose to Toowoomba, but they’ve been doing really well overall.

“If Warwick was to win against Stanthorpe this weekend, it’d probably go close to getting us into next weekend’s final.”

The representative success comes as the Warwick association records one of their most successful club seasons in years.

Now halfway through the season, Colts are currently leading the Condamine Cup on 41 points, giving them a strong lead over nearest competitors Maryvale, Victoria Hill, and Allora.

Meanwhile, in the Stanthorpe league, the Wanderers and RSL teams are tied in first place with 20 competition points, leading Souths, Tenterfield, and Valleys.

The Warwick association has also just announced the launch of a new social T20 carnival event, to run over the two weekends leading up to their blockbuster Australia Day carnival.

