'Fast' Ed Halymagi and Tara Dennis from Better Homes and Gardens were on hand for the award presentation.

WARWICK will take centre stage tonight as Better Homes and Gardens airs their much-anticipated Jumpers and Jazz episode.

Viewers tuning in will be able to relive the colour, fun and creativity of the fetival and experience the obvious delight hosts Fast Ed and Tara Dennis had in the Rose City.

Expect cameos from Karina Devine, the yarnbombers, the woolly Kombi, Killarney Bonfire Night and much more.

You might even see yourself.

Tune in from 7pm on Channel 7.