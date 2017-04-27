Warwick State High pays respects at service

SOLEMN MOMENT: Warwick State High School captains Morgan Vellacott and Luisa Schramm lay a wreath at the ceremony.

MORE than 1000 students, teachers and invited guests packed into the Warwick State High School great hall on Monday morning for the annual Anzac Day service.

Students await the arrival of the official party at the 2017 Anzac Day service. Jonno Colfs

School captains Luisa Schramm and Morgan Vellacott led the serivce and called up guests such as Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner and Wing Commander Scott Parry to speak in remembrance.

Student Julia Walker played a heartfelt rendition of The Last Post and Reveille and music also came from the Wind Symphony and the School Choir.

A cadet stands in still reflection at the WHS Anzac Day service. Jonno Colfs

Pipe Major Daryl Thompson opened and closed the service with the stirring sounds of his bagpipes.