Warwick State High pays respects at service

MORE than 1000 students, teachers and invited guests packed into the Warwick State High School great hall on Monday morning for the annual Anzac Day service.
School captains Luisa Schramm and Morgan Vellacott led the serivce and called up guests such as Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner and Wing Commander Scott Parry to speak in remembrance.
Student Julia Walker played a heartfelt rendition of The Last Post and Reveille and music also came from the Wind Symphony and the School Choir.
Pipe Major Daryl Thompson opened and closed the service with the stirring sounds of his bagpipes.