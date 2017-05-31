Warwick State High School students rock on

JAZZ HANDS: Warwick High School students go through their paces in the lead up to this weekend's performances of their 2017 school musical.

TAKE a spectacular Australian rock journey this weekend as Warwick State High School hits the town hall stage with their 2017 school musical.

Set in the 1990s, The Great Australian Rock Musical is country bumpkin bogan love story featuring songs by AC/DC, Midnight Oil, Skyhooks, Dragon, Choir Boys, Daddy Cool, J.O.K. Sherbet, Ted Mulray Gang, Jet, Billy Thorpe, Rick Springfield, Divinyls, The Screaming Jets and more.

Teacher and director Tanya Wright said the musical was always a great experience for everyone involved.

"It's been tremendous fun,” she said.

"The kids adore being involved and are very excited and ready for our upcoming shows.

"It's very rewarding and showcases the strengths of all the kids in the cast - many of whom juggling great academic work, sport and other extra curricular activities to be a part of this.

"They've stepped up to share all these hidden talents.”

The Great Australian Rock Musical will show at the Warwick Town Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7pm.

Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for concession/ pensioners.

Mrs Wright said more than 130 students were involved in the production.

"There are around 80 students in the cast,” she said.

"And behind the scenes there is a large backstage crew, sound and lighting as well as our live musical band playing all the classics for the show.”

School captain Luisa Schramm plays Sharon in the show.

"She's a strong independent woman who takes no rubbish,” she said.

"A bit like me, but she's a bit of a derro.

"I played a man in the last musical two years ago, so this is a bit of a change.”

Student Dylan Ready plays lead role Darren.

"This is my first go at the musical,” he said. "It's been so much fun, being around everyone in the cast for most of the year so far.

"It's an incredible experience and I can't wait for show time.”

For tickets, phone Warwick High on 4666 9222.