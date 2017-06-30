Warwick store expands in style

EYE ON DESIGN: Mr Rental franchisee Sarah Littleproud is making modern retail furniture and home accessories the focus of her new store to open up in the Bryson's Place space in mid-July.

WITH Bryson's Place set to move in the next few weeks, the walls are coming down and a new tenant is moving in.

The Mr Rental franchise run by Sarah Littleproud is moving from its current location into Bryson's, and with the shift will come some exciting changes to what's on offer at the store.

"We'll still be doing all the stuff Mr Rental entails but we'll also be doing more retail,” Mrs Littleproud said.

"We'll be offering more modern furniture, including custom-made pieces, lighting, artwork and interior accessories and we hope to get in new stock every few weeks so there's plenty on offer.

"We will also have an interior stylist to help people pick their items and then match them with their paint colours and artwork so it's really a whole service.

"We've offered styling and retail purchase options in the past at Mr Rental but people just don't know about it, and this is making it more central to the business.”

Mrs Littleproud said the new design-focussed business would have Bryson's transformed from its current look to accommodate modern furniture displays.

"Our plan is to have different rooms on display - so a model bedroom, bathroom, dining room, lounge or nursery,” she said.

"This is something that I've been looking at doing for a long time to offer something modern and different for Warwick as I feel there's been a big need for that in town.

"We're still in discussion about a new name for the store as this has all happened quite quickly.”

Landlords Robyn and Les Fraser said they were excited by the plans for the space.

Mrs Fraser said interior remodelling would be done to accommodate the new-look store.

"They'll get a new ceiling and new lighting and they'll be taking out the partitions in the shop,” she said.

"Roulston Builders will start on Monday and will hopefully have that finished in about 10 days and then the shop is being fully repainted and it will have a whole new look.

"We're excited to have two new tenants (Bluebird Kitchen will open Babybird Espresso in the cafe portion of the store) and Sarah's been really innovative in what she's bringing to the space.”

Mrs Littleproud said once complete, the store would service customers in Tenterfield, Goondiwindi and around the Southern Downs.

"We will open up in the new space before shutting down in the current store, and it will be the same team in the new store for the time being,” she said.

"We're hoping to work in with the cafe to host some fun by-invite events in the press room out the back.

"We're aiming to be open by July 19.”